Letter: Learn from Illinois drivers and slow down

On a recent road trip, I was reminded of a situation in one of my former lives (trucking).

I was told that when you entered Illinois, you drove the speed limit. You are greeted with a sign that tells you, “A speeding fine will not exceed $10,000 and if there is an accident caused by speed or reckless conduct, you will do jail time.”

Upon entering Illinois, the rolling world slows down to 70 mph, especially trucks.

Does it surprise anybody that fatality accidents are up 17% in Oklahoma? Have you driven U.S. 169 lately? It often appears to be a NASCAR training track. To drive the speed limit is scary and hazardous.

Too bad law enforcement (Owasso police, Tulsa police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa County) is not assisting with this problem. Writing a speeding ticket (not a warning) is not popular, but it is effective. The Illinois folks understand, and it works.

Owasso’s 76th and 86th streets (west of Main Street) all the way to U.S. 75 have the same NASCAR mentality, especially around Barnes Elementary School.

The solution? Leave the house 15 minutes earlier or get a ticket that should cause financial hardship. Slow down!

