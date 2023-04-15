Students in Tennessee walked out of school on April 3 in protest of losing three students and three teachers to assault weapon gunfire at a Nashville Christian school on March 27.

A large number of these students filled the Tennessee Capitol building during a legislative session. The rest of them protested at their schools.

One student held a sign stating, “I’m missing my lesson so you can learn one.”

I was disappointed local media did not cover more of this demonstration.

I can hardly wait to see what their legislators have — or have not — learned from this walkout.

