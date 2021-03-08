Letter: Leaders need to protect citizens against price gouging

While I'm glad that the utilities and the Corporation Commission are coming up with plans to prevent us from seeing the sort of astronomical energy bills that our neighbors to the south may experience, I haven't seen anyone explain why our anti-price gouging law didn't protect Oklahomans from the predatory jump in prices that happened after the governor's emergency declaration.

Even though the cost may get spread out over 10 years, we're still going to have to pay absurdly high prices.

Someone's getting a windfall on the backs of the Oklahoma ratepayers, and I don't see our elected officials taking action to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Perhaps the Tulsa World could address this and fully expose who's making a fortune and why ordinary citizens weren't protected from the price increases.

Teddy Wyatt, Coweta

Editor's note: After Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Feb. 12 emergency declaration on the winter storm, the anti-gougive statues were in effect, but they only apply to business conducted completely inside the state of Oklahoma. Interstate commerce is the responsibility of the federal government.