Letter: Lawmakers violating U.S. Constitution with latest

Should anyone be concerned that 81 members of the Oklahoma House violated their oath of office?

By passing House Bill 2085, which would mandate putting "In God We Trust" in all state-owned buildings, they just violated their oath.

"Article XV, Oklahoma Constitution, Section 1: I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma."

Why do we continue to elect to office people who turn right around and violate both federal and state constitutions?

The first statement in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."

Is that not clear enough? The founders of our Constitution thought it was important enough to be the very first proclamation in the Bill of Rights.

These House members not only violated their oaths, they are wasting the money that you and I pay in taxes to this state; money that could be used for education, health, security, and economic growth.

Either these members are ignorant of our government or they are deceitful. Not a good testimony for our state.