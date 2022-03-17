 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers turning Oklahoma women into second-class citizens

Well, well, well. Oklahoma's Republican leadership (and I use that word very lightly) have taken it upon themselves to follow in the footsteps of our fanatical neighbors to the south, and ban abortion before it can even be detected, and allow anyone to file a lawsuit against a practicing provider.

During the pandemic, they all touted (for those who wanted to avoid the shot) that medical decisions were between a person and their doctor, and government should not interfere. Out the other side of their mouths, they whispered “except for women, who obviously can't be trusted to make their own medical decisions.”

All they have done is set the stage for lawsuits that will waste our hard-earned taxpayer dollars for this nonsense to be overturned.

Women of Oklahoma will not stand for this. We are not second-class citizens that need interference in our reproductive lives.

That is why, when it is election time, remember the Republican hypocrites who believe body autonomy only applies to men.

If you are a woman, and your birth control fails, or you are raped by a stranger or a family member, or something is seriously wrong with the child you are carrying, your right to terminate your pregnancy has been taken away by the same people who tout less government in people's lives.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

