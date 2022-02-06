Letter: Lawmakers should support critical thinking

I have a question for the esteemed members of the Oklahoma Legislature: Is it possible that you are confusing the concept of critical thinking with the issue of critical race theory?

If Oklahoma legislators believe that one of the primary goals of K-12 public education is to encourage students to examine issues with informative facts from multiple sources in order to discern the difference between facts and propaganda, then legislators must believe that developing students' critical thinking skills should be the goal of every public school teacher.

Consequently, legislators must understand that teaching students the facts regarding our country's history of racism as well as our country's legislative efforts to remedy past injustices are examples of teaching critical thinking skills to students.

Instead of wasting taxpayer money by trying to legislate education standards that ban uncomfortable but truthful facts from being taught in public schools, perhaps legislators could issue a proclamation that truth and facts should be taught in every public school so that by the time a student graduates, they will have developed the critical thinking skills necessary in order to discern facts from fictional propaganda.