Letter: Lawmakers should help teachers, not meddle with schools

If ignorance is bliss, the Oklahoma Legislature must be the happiest place on earth. Don’t get me wrong; many of our legislators are thoughtful people trying to solve some of Oklahoma’s problems. But after reading a recent news article, I am amazed that some of our legislators can actually find their way to their desks.

I spent my working life in education, which is why attacks on our schools really bother me. Apparently, there are legislators who are objecting to social-emotional learning because they’ve heard that it’s connected to critical race theory.

Where they got that idea is a mystery, though the article suggests that it might have been the product of a right-wing group that has no idea of what is happening in Oklahoma. However, educators have known for a while that it’s not enough to develop only a child’s cognitive process; for children to succeed in the world, they also need some training on how to interact with others.

The article discusses other ways in which our legislators propose to interfere with what goes on in Oklahoma classrooms. Let’s consider for a moment why this is so harmful.

First, our public schools need and deserve our support. Sending them some additional money would be a good idea.

Second, our teachers don’t need legislators trying to micromanage them. They have all they can handle with the pandemic and helicopter parents.

If the Legislature wants to meddle in something, let them go after social media. That’ll keep ’em busy.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.