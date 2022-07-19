Letter: Lawmakers should answer this: Should a 10-year-old rape victim be forced to give birth?

Time for the rubber to meet the road and have our elected representative state out-loud their position on a specific case: Should a 10-year-old girl, a rape victim, be forced to care a pregnancy to term in Oklahoma, or anywhere else?

Secondly, even though the Oklahoma House delegation has already voted against it, do the rest of our esteemed politicians support a common sense "Amber Alert" for mass shootings as endorsed by most police and other law enforcement agencies across the country?

I expect our leaders to stand up and be able to answer basic "yes or no" questions.

