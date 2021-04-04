Letter: Lawmakers reward bad behavior with no virtual school reforms

Transparency and accountability with taxpayer money are principles Oklahomans support and deserve.

We send legislators to the Capitol to represent us and let us know what’s going on in our state government. Instead, we have seen unwillingness to fix anything, and the taxpayers continue to get ripped off.

Where is virtual education reform?

Of Oklahoma voters, 75% cast ballots for Cindy Byrd to elect her as our state auditor and inspector to assume the responsibilities of holding government agencies and entities accountable with our money.

As one of those voters, I’m offended by Senate Bill 895, which would allow state agencies to select their own auditor instead of the individual Oklahomans elected to do the job.

This legislation may have been crafted in some secret backroom deal, but the motive is clear as day.

