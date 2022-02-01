Letter: Lawmakers need to support public school teachers

We know the real purpose of trying to use state employees to represent teachers in our classrooms is to allow the parents to go to their jobs. Good for income and business. Not so good for the students.

Of course, the root problem is our Legislature as a whole will not consider education as a priority in Oklahoma. Top 10? How about 47th.

I know several fine legislators who are all for improving Oklahoma’s education, but they are in the minority. Until we solve the root problem, substitutes and fleeing teachers will continue.

Everyone who is not a teacher, raise your hand if you want to go from your everyday job into a room of 20-plus students, whether it be first grade through high school. Let’s see. One, two, three – is that it?

Teachers are not ordinary people. They are extra special, with birth talents that most of us don’t have. No matter how much college is offered, you can’t make a teacher out of everyone. Somehow they are hard-wired to want to go in every day to educate what will become our future.

As important as a degree, teachers have the deep-down desire and ambition to do this incredibly difficult job.