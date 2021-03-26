Letter: Lawmakers have no plan for replacing revenue lost by corporate taxes

As a taxpayer and homeowner, I am concerned about the sweeping tax cuts proposed by House Speaker Charles McCall.

The coffers are full right now, which is catnip to politicians who can’t wait to spend the money.

Isn’t this the same guy who wants to engrave every state building with “In God We Trust”? ("House Republicans push forward with 'In God We Trust' for all state buildings," March 2).

Since corporations will be off the hook for income tax and we will all see a paltry decrease in individual income tax, where will the necessary revenue come from?

Increase in sales tax, tax on groceries, goods and services, increased property taxes? What about social programs for hunger, drug abuse and homelessness?

Isn’t there enough corporate greed to go around?

Perhaps corporations would come to Oklahoma if our citizens were more highly valued, education valued, less gun violence and incarceration, pay equality and reproductive freedom for women and fewer hungry and homeless people on our streets.