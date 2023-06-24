As the current Legislative session closed, much time and newspaper space has been spent on public education. I am thankful for the increase in funding for public education.
Apparently, the leadership doesn't include teacher retirement. Not a peep was heard about bills after they passed out of the House by wide margins.
This legislation fell off the table, not to be heard from again.
To ignore retired educators sends a strong message to current and future teachers that when your career is complete, you will be forgotten.
We have 70,000 retired educators, not counting extended family members contributing to the economy of Oklahoma. Other states have retirement plans making Oklahoma teachers look like second-class citizens.
It would appear to me finding a recurring revenue source would be a good idea. This would free up a period of time needed for other work.
