As a Tulsa voter and a proud, grateful product of northeastern Oklahoma public schools, I call on Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat to start the impeachment process to remove State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

His vile actions started as mistreatment of Tulsa Public Schools. With his mismanagement of public funds and recent inflammatory conduct on social media, he has crossed the line.

Walters’ irresponsible social media posts includes stolen copyrighted content from the Tulsa World and other media and sources. His social media behavior led to bomb threats at Union schools and threats on the life of an innocent, dedicated public school staffer.

If McCall, Treat or their colleagues remain silent in the face of Walters’ crimes, it is inexcusable. They must honor the “Oklahoma Standard” that their party refers to constantly and rid our state of him.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.