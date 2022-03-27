Letter: Lawmakers are trying to turn school curriculum into right-wing indoctrination

Community Advisory Board member Ross Swimmer’s column (“Improving public schools through open primaries,” March 20) stated that he believes that many Republicans want high-quality public schools, but not enough of them are in the Legislature.

However, the GOP, on the national level, appears to be doing everything it can to fully privatize public education, Medicare, public libraries, public and national parks, Social Security and fire departments.

Currently, the GOP’s encouraging its voters to take over their boards of education so that it can change all school curriculum to reflect as fact that everything the U.S. has ever done is good, and everything the GOP doesn’t like is bad.

Public school libraries would be filled exclusively with books supporting the GOP agenda, and no teacher would be hired who wanted to teach evolution, non-religious science, or intended to mention “climate change” and/or “overpopulation.”

If Oklahomans seriously want the best public education possible, the voters should put Oklahoma’s state representatives in direct control of the public schools in their legislative districts. Then vote them in, or out, accordingly.

