Letter: Law strong-arms teachers and white-washes reality

When I was a child growing up in the 1980s in south Tulsa, I lived in a mostly white community, and African American kids at my school were primarily bused in from north Tulsa.

When I was 14, a new African American family moved in down the street.

Within days, someone had spray-painted “KKK” in sprawling red letters across their garage door. I felt such shame for that happening in my neighborhood, even though I was just a child.

That same year, my history teacher taught us about the events that occurred in 1921, where countless Black citizens were murdered and an entire prosperous black community burned to the ground.

Fast forward 30 years, and I reconnected with that teacher. He told me that he had received death threats for teaching us about the Tulsa race massacre.

Death threats. For teaching children actual history.

This seemed so unreal and impossible to me.

But here we are in 2021, 100 years from the day when horrific race massacre occurred, and this time it is the state government strong-arming educators, silencing history and white-washing reality with the passing of House Bill 1775.