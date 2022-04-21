Letter: Latest book on Trump presidency best account yet

Recently, my 60-year-old first-born son said, “Dad, you’re obsessed with Donald Trump!”

Over the last few years, I have read several books about the former president. Most of them included thought provoking statements that prompted me to write letters to the Tulsa World.

I have now finished reading “Betrayal, The Final Act Of The Trump Show,” written by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl who, in my opinion, has written the best book of all.

Karl prompts me to write this letter, not for a particular statement he wrote, but instead for the entire book, particularly Chapter 16 titled, “Day of Infamy.” In this chapter, Karl describes in great detail the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

If a Trump-faithful reader of this letter were to read only Chapter 16, I dare say that that reader’s perspective of what happened that fateful day would no longer be the same.

My son’s keen observation is right on: I am obsessed, and crazy enough to believe history will justify how I feel about a man who would be a king/dictator if only he could.

