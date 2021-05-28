Letter: Last day of TPS falls during race massacre commemoration

In 1995, I graduated from the pride of the great southwest, Booker T. Washington High School right here in beautiful north Tulsa - where I planted roots intentionally and gratefully.

Tulsa Public Schools is getting there, and we, the whole city, are helping do this.

However when the school calendar was modified mid-year during an unprecedented time, the last day of school was reset when all of Tulsa should reconciling, commemorating, celebrating, mourning, and so much more all together downtown and elsewhere.

I’m not suggesting any one person got any one date wrong.

I acknowledge TPS has implemented a much-needed Tulsa Race Massacre curriculum.

I was able to listen in on the board meeting when members discussed that curriculum. I commented then that perhaps some of the adults need it more than the children.

For friends of public education, we can be the cornerstone of this potentially great city.

And on TPS’s new last day of school on Friday, I hope the children are laughing, playing, learning truths and being taught how they are indeed the future.