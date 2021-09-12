Letter: Large teacher retirements losing excellent educators

I was sad to read the Sept. 7 Tulsa World story “Teacher exodus: Summer retirements up 38% year-over-year in Oklahoma.”

I was sadder still to realize Rebecca Harris was one of the Tulsa Public Schools teachers who has retired.

As a volunteer with an after school program sharing space in the library, I had the rare opportunity to be a “fly on the wall” and observe Ms. Harris as she served as the Mark Twain Elementary School librarian.

To say she has a zest for life, a love of books and a passion for her students is an understatement.

The Mark Twain Library, under her leadership, was a unique and wonderful place.

There were guinea pigs for reading to and feeding. There were comfy nooks for getting lost in your favorite book and there were quirky, funny signs like “Don’t make me use my librarian voice!”

At the start of the pandemic, Rebecca Harris turned her personal vehicle into a book mobile which she drove down neighborhood streets to make sure the children had books to read.