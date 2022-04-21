Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

My respect for U.S. Sen. James Lankford was largely lost when he challenged the 2020 election results. It is completely gone when he teamed up with Ted Cruz and two other Republican senators to stop the President's attempt to stop unregistered, unidentifiable “ghost guns” getting into the hands of those who would use them to harm the general populace.

The Second Amendment is for law-abiding citizens. This is not about such citizens acquiring lawful weapons. The only people who require an unregistered, untraceable firearm are criminals who are hoping not to get caught. That's what this is about.

So far this year we have had 25 mass shootings, and 282 people alone were injured by gun violence in the first four days of 2022.

Law enforcement all over this country has seen an uptick in unregistered homemade guns used to commit crimes since 2021. They are a thorn in law enforcement's side. How can they close a case when they can't determine where the gun came from because there are no serial numbers?

Lankford and his wrong-headed colleagues are trying to cause a furor about Second Amendment rights. President Joe Biden is trying to keep unregistered and untraceable guns out of the hands of criminals, and I for one think this is a good thing.

