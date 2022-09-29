 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

We need a real statesman or woman in the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma.

It is evident to me that Sen. James Lankford needs to be replaced with someone who cares for the people, not for his or her party.

Lankford’s vote against the bill to help veterans who were exposed to toxic waste from burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq shows he has no compassion for those who voluntarily serve our country. I tip my cap to those who are willing to serve our country.

Thousands and even millions have, over the time of America’s existence, given their time and even the ultimate sacrifice – their lives – for democracy.

They deserve better treatment than what those 11 senators who voted against the bill gave them.

Thank God and those 89 senators who stood up and showed they care and passed the bill.

