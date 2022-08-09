Letter: Lankford sidesteps issue of women's rights

U.S. Sen. James Lankford's Aug. 3 rebuttal to a recent letter about when life begins misses a key point. Arguing whether or not life begins at conception sidesteps a woman's right to choose.

A key point in Roe v. Wade was the ability of women to have an abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. In most cases, that meant that abortions were outlawed only after a fetus could live on its own outside the womb and many states made viability the defining issue.

We can argue all day about whether or not an abortion is killing a living person, but the woman carrying a fetus has rights too, hence the allowance for abortions. The only exception to those legitimate rights may be the so-called late-term abortions, when a prospective mother has had ample opportunity to make her decision and not wait until the last minute to cause painful death to an otherwise viable fetus.

The recent overwhelming support for abortion rights by a vote of the people of Kansas, a state just to the north of us, is case in point. Sentiments clearly lie in favor of women's rights and we should pursue a similar outcome in Oklahoma by supporting an initiative petition, which would most probably result in a positive vote.

Lankford supports less government and less incursion into our personal lives. He should respect women and keep government out of their lives. Women should not have government telling them what to do with their bodies.

