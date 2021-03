Sen. James Lankford says he can’t support Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services because he is not a physician or scientist.

Yet, in 2018 he voted to confirm Alex Azar for that same position although Azar is neither a physician nor a scientist.

Lankford is a hypocrite.

William Dagy, Grove

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.