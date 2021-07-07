 Skip to main content
Letter: Lankford not helping border control or immigration policies
Having received his GOP standing orders to weaponize the southern border as a political issue Sen. James Lankford tweets the following on June 30:

“President Trump is right — the wall works. It’s beyond time to return to President Trump’s policies and end the Biden Border Crisis.”

Former President Donald Trump rallying on the border on June 30 falsely complained his (originally) promised wall of 2,000 miles was only months away from completion.

Trump claimed credit for 450 miles of wall construction.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported, as of Jan. 6, that since January 2017, 453 miles of wall were worked on, but only 80 miles of border wall construction were built in places where a wall previously didn't exist.

Also, 373 miles of wall were worked on to replace or upgrade barriers that already existed.

Mexican financial contribution that candidate Trump promised would be 100%: zero.

Lankford longs for the Trumpian policy based on cruelty: making a situation more miserable for desperate folks coming here than the situation they fled.

Presumably, mistreatment would halt the flow, the Trump administration seemingly theorized.

Ripping young children from mothers and leaving folks to be preyed upon by gangsters on the other side of the border were Trump policies that Lankford was willing to undermine an election to continue.

The situation is serious and needs to be addressed, but Lankford's contributions amount to less than zero.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the June 18 Tulsa World editorial, "Addressing Alzheimer’s is a humanitarian and financial necessity"
