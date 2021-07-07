Letter: Lankford not helping border control or immigration policies

Having received his GOP standing orders to weaponize the southern border as a political issue Sen. James Lankford tweets the following on June 30:

“President Trump is right — the wall works. It’s beyond time to return to President Trump’s policies and end the Biden Border Crisis.”

Former President Donald Trump rallying on the border on June 30 falsely complained his (originally) promised wall of 2,000 miles was only months away from completion.

Trump claimed credit for 450 miles of wall construction.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported, as of Jan. 6, that since January 2017, 453 miles of wall were worked on, but only 80 miles of border wall construction were built in places where a wall previously didn't exist.

Also, 373 miles of wall were worked on to replace or upgrade barriers that already existed.

Mexican financial contribution that candidate Trump promised would be 100%: zero.

Lankford longs for the Trumpian policy based on cruelty: making a situation more miserable for desperate folks coming here than the situation they fled.

Presumably, mistreatment would halt the flow, the Trump administration seemingly theorized.