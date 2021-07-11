 Skip to main content
Letter: Lankford not conservative enough for Oklahoma
Letter: Lankford not conservative enough for Oklahoma

This letter responds to the article “Sen. Lankford responds to 'unheard of' lack of neutrality from state GOP chairman.” (July 6)

I worked for President Ronald Reagan for eight years in Washington, D.C. and lived in the swamp fighting for the America I love.

I retired to Tulsa to be near grandchildren. I expected my conservative values would be brilliantly represented by Oklahoma’s politicians.

I attended the last two GOP state conventions and follow Oklahoma politics closely. My wife ran for political office as a conservative Republican.

But I have been bitterly disappointed. Because Republicans dominate the state, Democrats run for office as Republicans In Name Only, or RINOs.

There is a cabal of moderate senators and representatives in Oklahoma City that subvert strong conservative legislation.

I voted for John Bennett for Republican Party state chairman because I believe he despises RINOs as much as I do; a chairman who would root out RINOs and do something about it.

Sen. James Lankford would be a great Republican senator in a purple state, like my old stomping grounds of Virginia.

But Lankford is not conservative enough for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is one of the top three red states, voting 65.4% for President Donald Trump, behind Wyoming and West Virginia.

The leaders we send to Washington should reflect that deep redness. Lankford does not.

Sen. Jim Inhofe is a warrior for the issues he believes in. Lankford is a limp noodle compared to Inhofe.

I am glad that we have a GOP chairman wanting to get rid of RINOs.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads, "New legislative district map better reflects the state"
