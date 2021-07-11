Letter: Lankford not conservative enough for Oklahoma

This letter responds to the article “Sen. Lankford responds to 'unheard of' lack of neutrality from state GOP chairman.” (July 6)

I worked for President Ronald Reagan for eight years in Washington, D.C. and lived in the swamp fighting for the America I love.

I retired to Tulsa to be near grandchildren. I expected my conservative values would be brilliantly represented by Oklahoma’s politicians.

I attended the last two GOP state conventions and follow Oklahoma politics closely. My wife ran for political office as a conservative Republican.

But I have been bitterly disappointed. Because Republicans dominate the state, Democrats run for office as Republicans In Name Only, or RINOs.

There is a cabal of moderate senators and representatives in Oklahoma City that subvert strong conservative legislation.

I voted for John Bennett for Republican Party state chairman because I believe he despises RINOs as much as I do; a chairman who would root out RINOs and do something about it.