Letter: Lankford not conservative enough for Oklahoma

This letter responds to the article “Sen. Lankford responds to 'unheard of' lack of neutrality from state GOP chairman.” (July 6)
I worked for President Ronald Reagan for eight years in Washington, D.C. and lived in the swamp fighting for the America I love.
I retired to Tulsa to be near grandchildren. I expected my conservative values would be brilliantly represented by Oklahoma’s politicians.
I attended the last two GOP state conventions and follow Oklahoma politics closely. My wife ran for political office as a conservative Republican.
But I have been bitterly disappointed. Because Republicans dominate the state, Democrats run for office as Republicans In Name Only, or RINOs.
There is a cabal of moderate senators and representatives in Oklahoma City that subvert strong conservative legislation.
I voted for John Bennett for Republican Party state chairman because I believe he despises RINOs as much as I do; a chairman who would root out RINOs and do something about it.
Sen. James Lankford would be a great Republican senator in a purple state, like my old stomping grounds of Virginia.
But Lankford is not conservative enough for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is one of the top three red states, voting 65.4% for President Donald Trump, behind Wyoming and West Virginia.
The leaders we send to Washington should reflect that deep redness. Lankford does not.
Sen. Jim Inhofe is a warrior for the issues he believes in. Lankford is a limp noodle compared to Inhofe.
I am glad that we have a GOP chairman wanting to get rid of RINOs.
