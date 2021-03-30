Letter: Lankford needs to be part of the immigration solution

Sen. James Lankford in his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border did a lot of finger-pointing at President Joe Biden over what Lankford calls an "absolutely open border situation" ("Lankford releases video from U.S.-Mexico border accusing Biden administration of allowing unfettered migration," March 27).

My question to Lankford is, "What are you going to do about it?"

It is easy to point fingers and accuse others for the problems we are having. It is much harder to work to create solutions to those problems.

Immigration is not a Biden problem any more than it was a Trump problem or an Obama problem or a Bush problem or any other presidents' problem.

It is, in fact, a failure of our Congress to work together to create a long-term immigration policy.

Please do not blame the president for people wanting to come to our country for a better life, Instead, work to create a workable immigration policy.