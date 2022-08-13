Letter: Lankford, Inhofe had no problem with national debt during Trump years

When will Oklahomans learn that they have voted against their own self-interests by electing politicians who work for those who fund their campaigns rather than the people who have elected them?

The hypocritical whining by our two senators over the passage of the recent legislation to combat climate change, lower prescription drug costs, help Americans pay for health insurance and at the same time reduce the federal deficits would be laughable if it wasn’t so sadly reflective of their previous behavior.

I may be mistaken, but I don’t remember any similar cries for fiscal austerity while the explosive rise in the national debt occurred on their watch during the Trump administration. The financial burden that they helped inflict on our government will wreak havoc for decades, saddling our kids and grandkids with debt.

The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Donald Trump’s time in office. That’s nearly twice as much as what Americans owe on student loans, car loans, credit cards and every other type of debt other than mortgages, combined. It amounts to about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.

It seems when the federal debt is ballooned to unprecedented amounts to benefit the wealthiest Americans and corporate interests, not a word of protest is said by our two Oklahoma senators. But when legislation is passed to benefit most Americans and protect our planet, their reaction is predictable.

