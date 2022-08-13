 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lankford, Inhofe had no problem with national debt during Trump years

  • 0

When will Oklahomans learn that they have voted against their own self-interests by electing politicians who work for those who fund their campaigns rather than the people who have elected them?

The hypocritical whining by our two senators over the passage of the recent legislation to combat climate change, lower prescription drug costs, help Americans pay for health insurance and at the same time reduce the federal deficits would be laughable if it wasn’t so sadly reflective of their previous behavior.

I may be mistaken, but I don’t remember any similar cries for fiscal austerity while the explosive rise in the national debt occurred on their watch during the Trump administration. The financial burden that they helped inflict on our government will wreak havoc for decades, saddling our kids and grandkids with debt.

The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Donald Trump’s time in office. That’s nearly twice as much as what Americans owe on student loans, car loans, credit cards and every other type of debt other than mortgages, combined. It amounts to about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.

People are also reading…

It seems when the federal debt is ballooned to unprecedented amounts to benefit the wealthiest Americans and corporate interests, not a word of protest is said by our two Oklahoma senators. But when legislation is passed to benefit most Americans and protect our planet, their reaction is predictable.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

"That assault on the Capitol was serious business, being an attempted coup that killed people, threatened to hang a sitting American vice president, halted the confirmation of a national election, and showed Mullen seeking cover from a riotous mob," writes Tulsa resident Samuel Harris.

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

"Noting the ugly campus divide of the past decade-plus, (Brad Carson's) arrival as TU’s president could not have come at a more important time in not only the university’s history, but the city of Tulsa’s as well," says Tulsa resident Gary Peer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert