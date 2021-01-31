Letter: Lankford has a lot of work ahead of him

The column by Heather Rahhal Palacios was spot on ("Lankford's actions can only be understood as a power play for his political aspirations," Jan. 24).

Sen. James Lankford has much work in front of him to repair the damage of his support for Donald Trump's campaign to delegitimize the presidential election in November.

Despite the attempt to explain his objections in the Senate, it is likely most Oklahomans see Lankford's objections as an attempt to ingratiate himself with the Trump base, without considering the repellant position that put him in with many of his constituents, Black and white.

