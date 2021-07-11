 Skip to main content
Letter: Lankford good in his service to all Oklahomans
Letter: Lankford good in his service to all Oklahomans

Both parties have their moderates and their radicals. Recently, the new GOP chairman, John Bennett, backed Sen. James Lankford’s challenger.

Why? Lankford is simply not conservative enough.

He’s a rebel who has dared to support public education, to suggest that the emancipation of slaves was a good thing and even to assist his constituents regardless of their party affiliation.

Worst of all, he recognizes that President Donald Trump might not have won the election this past November.

To the eyes of your typical April 1889 settler, Lankford is indeed not a good fit for Oklahoma.

But this is 2021. It’s time to embrace lawmakers who are willing to serve all the people of Oklahoma rather than only the more extreme — and often deep-pocketed — elements of a party.

I want to thank Gov. Kevin Stitt and the 70-plus lawmakers who are currently supporting Lankford and who are not giving in to those politicians who believe that service to all should not be a priority.

