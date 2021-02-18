Letter: Lankford continues to vote against marginalized people

I was so disappointed in Sen. James Lankford's behavior on Jan. 6.

He claimed not to understand how questioning the votes of primarily minority voters would be perceived and would incite those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

I have never doubted Lankford's intelligence and receive his newsletter, so I was surprised at the offered excuse.

However, I do believe in second chances.

His votes on the Biden administration Cabinet nominees have not done anything to redeem him.

He voted against Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Hispanic, and Pete Buttigieg, who is gay.

Unfortunately, Lankford appears to not understand the impact of his votes on those who continue to be victims of prejudice.

It is handy for Lankford to start questioning a person's length of experience now.

But that begs the question as to why in 2017 Lankford voted for Betsy DeVos as the education secretary. She had no experience with public schools.

In the final analysis, Lankford will have to face the voters of Oklahoma, and he won't be getting votes from our house.