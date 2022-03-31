 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lamkin, Keller deserving of TPS District 4 school board vote

  • 0

Misinformation is rampant in the current school board elections. For example, critical race theory is not a thing in K-12 schools in Oklahoma, but Tim Harris and E'Lena Ashley are convinced that it is despite frequent news articles explaining that it is, in reality, a college course.

In addition, Harris has zero education experience and his vaunted “criminal justice experience” is only the school-to-prison pipeline.

Harris and Ashley are running in the District 4 and District 7 Tulsa Public Schools board elections. Neither Harris nor Ashley appear to have any concrete solutions, whereas Susan Lamkin and Shawna Keller both have education experience and reality-based solutions.

Please vote Lamkin in District 7 and Keller in District 4 on April 5.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

"Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery," says Tulsa resident Brian Turner.

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

"As for Putin, I described him as 'a cold-blooded killer and an outrageous kleptocrat who has stolen countless Russian assets for himself and his cronies,'" says Tulsa resident Robert Donaldson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert