Letter: Lamkin, Keller deserving of TPS District 4 school board vote

Misinformation is rampant in the current school board elections. For example, critical race theory is not a thing in K-12 schools in Oklahoma, but Tim Harris and E'Lena Ashley are convinced that it is despite frequent news articles explaining that it is, in reality, a college course.
In addition, Harris has zero education experience and his vaunted “criminal justice experience” is only the school-to-prison pipeline.
Harris and Ashley are running in the District 4 and District 7 Tulsa Public Schools board elections. Neither Harris nor Ashley appear to have any concrete solutions, whereas Susan Lamkin and Shawna Keller both have education experience and reality-based solutions.
Please vote Lamkin in District 7 and Keller in District 4 on April 5.
