Letter: Lamkin has long been involved in schools, deserves spot on TPS school board

The race for Tulsa Public Schools’ District 7 seat is an open contest between two first-time candidates. Susan Lamkin is a TPS parent who sent four kids through our public schools and has a long history of service in the PTA. Her opponent, Tim Harris, is well-known, but not for education, and chose not to send his children to our public schools.

I think this gives us a clear choice: Susan Lamkin for school board.

This year has seen unprecedented attempts to disrupt our school board and our public school system, the largest community-based district in the state. The pandemic unleashed a range of passions – anger over masks, vaccines and distance learning. Precautions were necessary to protect our kids and our community.

But a national strategy has emerged to take advantage of this event to “flip” school boards for partisan gain. That’s bad for Tulsa.

Lamkin is no ideologue, but a mom of four, with three kids still in TPS. A neighbor with a long history of local community service, she’s a perfect choice for a local school board. She will focus on improving outcomes for our students and their families.

Listen to what she has to say about it: “This district is home to me. And as I watch each of my children build their own legacies here in TPS, I want to ensure that all of our children get the chance to do the same.”

On April 5, vote for your community, not for culture wars. Vote for Susan Lamkin.

