Letter: Lahmeyer's 'communist' name-calling just warmed-over McCarthyism

In a recent issue of the Tulsa World (“Rally for Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer targets other Republicans," Oct. 1), GOP Senate primary candidate Jackson Lahmeyer was quoted as saying: “Democrats—at least they're honest. They'll tell you, 'I'm a communist, and I'm proud of it.'”

It seems to me that Mr. Lahmeyer could upgrade to something that is a little less reminiscent of the 1940s and the House UnAmerican Activities Committee. Tossing out allegations in the style of Sen. Joseph McCarthy is just a bit too much last-century.

Does anyone know a Democrat who claims to be a communist? I surely do not, and even J. Edgar Hoover's FBI said card-carrying communists shrank to nearly nothing by mid-20th century. Even now, as I look across the world, there are very few communists who follow communist doctrines. Most are one-party dictators who rely on a capitalist economy to fund their privileges, rather than establishing a “people’s paradise.”

If we have to be exposed to the standard stock-in-trade scare tactics of the Republican Party, can we at least move to something that is a little more contemporary?