Letter: Lacking credibility

Is it just me, or does it seem the only time the debt limit or ceiling is an issue for the Republicans is when there is a Democratic president?

This made-up crisis is only an issue when Republican lawmakers are trying play "gotcha" with the Democrats. The Republicans are not interested in governing; their sole reason for existence is to play politics and protect their wealthy donors from the taxman.

Anytime a Republican is in the White House, the debt limit is a non-issue and is approved without debate.

The Republicans are suffering from serious lack of credibility and ethics. We can only hope they will wake up and smell the coffee and get back to being the GOP this country needs.

