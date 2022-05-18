Letter: Lack of support for children shows pro-life leaders not very pro-life

Oklahoma’s Republican legislators and governor proudly proclaim themselves to be “pro-life” because they oppose legal abortion, even for victims of rape or incest.

These same “pro-lifers” are more interested in cutting taxes for high-dollar donors than in providing food and housing to low-income white, black, Hispanic or Native American children.

As for medical care, which is always expensive: Medicaid services were only recently expanded by a vote of Oklahoma citizens. Republican politicians had opposed this expanded coverage, even though the federal government pays 90% of the cost.

If the child’s father is part of the family, life may be better, but there is no guarantee. Both parents may still be in school. Or the income of one parent may not be enough to pay for decent food, housing, utilities, etc.

Even if your family lives comfortably, Oklahoma’s Republican politicians still promote policies which cannot be described as “pro-child.” They continually underfund public schools and refuse to subsidize day care for employed mothers. Funding contraceptives for low-income women to prevent the demand for abortions is another big no.

And let’s remember their efforts to get rid of all state laws which regulate gun ownership, such as required training, safe storage, and registration to legally link gun owners to their weapons. Last year, in Oklahoma, gunshot wounds killed more children than any other cause of death.

Do these “pro-lifers” really care about the lives of children?

