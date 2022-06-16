 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lack of gun laws is a loss of security

The rights of peaceable assembly and free speech are constitutionally protected from being deemed illegal. They are not, however, being protected from being unsafe by pandering lawmakers who refuse to do anything to control the flood of weaponry across our country.

Gatherings of any size are threatened by the potential that someone with “the right to bear arms” will be offended or put upon and will redress that offense with gunfire. The ease and unfettered access to high capacity firearms and concealable handguns is not only making our families’ lives less safe but the tsunami of weapons across our southern border is forcing many in neighboring countries to flee untenable life in fear of deadly drug traffickers.

I would say that the “security of a free state” is being lost to our citizens while the financial security of gun and ammunition makers and suppliers builds. Elected officials and those aspiring to office relying on support from that industry and those that profess that more guns make us safer must be told and shown: The way to stop a “bad guy with a gun” is by a society that just won’t have it!

