Letter: Lack of COVID-19 protocols made Real ID megacenter mega infectious
Letter: Lack of COVID-19 protocols made Real ID megacenter mega infectious

Jan. 7 was the last day of operation for the Department of Public Safety’s Tulsa megacenter. In the midst of a raging Omicron surge of COVID-19 infections, the center as it has operated should have been closed long ago.

On Jan. 5, my wife and I drove to the megacenter at 9:30 a.m. in hopes of getting a Real-ID. We turned around as soon as we got inside. It was not the sign warning of a long wait but rather the sight of many dozens of waiting people sitting closely together, with a large proportion unmasked.

To our consternation, there was no sign requiring entrants to be masked (much less vaccinated). It wasn’t a surprise, since the center presumably operated under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s oft-repeated protestations against mandated measures to control the pandemic.

Our story actually has a happy ending. We proceeded from the megacenter to our local tag agency. There was only one person ahead of us in the line for driver’s license renewals and Real-ID issuance. The very pleasant (and masked) clerk walked us through the necessary steps and we were out in 20 minutes.

But we are nevertheless haunted by the realization that countless new infections were undoubtedly spread as a result of a state agency’s refusal to enforce elementary precautions at a time of a raging pandemic.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons
