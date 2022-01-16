Letter: Lack of COVID-19 protocols made Real ID megacenter mega infectious

Jan. 7 was the last day of operation for the Department of Public Safety’s Tulsa megacenter. In the midst of a raging Omicron surge of COVID-19 infections, the center as it has operated should have been closed long ago.

On Jan. 5, my wife and I drove to the megacenter at 9:30 a.m. in hopes of getting a Real-ID. We turned around as soon as we got inside. It was not the sign warning of a long wait but rather the sight of many dozens of waiting people sitting closely together, with a large proportion unmasked.

To our consternation, there was no sign requiring entrants to be masked (much less vaccinated). It wasn’t a surprise, since the center presumably operated under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s oft-repeated protestations against mandated measures to control the pandemic.

Our story actually has a happy ending. We proceeded from the megacenter to our local tag agency. There was only one person ahead of us in the line for driver’s license renewals and Real-ID issuance. The very pleasant (and masked) clerk walked us through the necessary steps and we were out in 20 minutes.