Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn's op-ed was outstanding ("Get back to governing; stop growing 'morality police state,'" Feb. 6).
I'm ready to vote for her as governor. The op-ed was well-written and well thought out. I especially applaud her thoughts regarding the role of government and how many Oklahoma legislators (and I would include the current state secretary of education) have missed the mark for governing well.
Osborn's suggested focus on the true needs of Oklahomans was spot on. Thank you to Osborn.
