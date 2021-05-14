Letter: KIPP Schools meeting needs of students during pandemic

The pandemic has reminded us all of the importance of a high-quality education.

Ensuring that young people receive an education that meets their individualized learning needs is vital to their sense of belonging and well-being, academic achievement and long-term success.

During National Charter Schools Week this past week, we celebrate more than 20 years of Oklahoma’s charter schools meeting the diverse educational needs of students.

Charter schools are tuition-free and open to students of all abilities and backgrounds.

The families of more than 81,000 Oklahoma students have chosen a public charter school as the best educational option for their children.

I serve as the executive director of three KIPP schools in Oklahoma that currently educate more than 1,000 students in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

KIPP educators are unified by a common mission: Together with families and communities, KIPP creates joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students with the skills and confidence to pursue the paths they choose — college, career, and beyond — so they can lead fulfilling lives and create a more just world.