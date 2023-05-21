I noticed recently flags were flying at half staff, likely to honor the victims who were murdered at the outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

My suggestion is we permanently leave the flags at half mast.

The killings are not over. We all know that. We just don't know when, where or how many will be in the next mass murders.

History will have an account of these times, and hopefully our lawmakers will be held accountable for these horrific laws and policies.

How do we as a country explain to the 6-year-old boy who was left without his mother, father and sister that we value our "gun rights" more than human life?

Who are we? What have we become? What will it take to end these murders?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.