Letter: Kids should be taught the hard lessons of our history

Parents and teachers request a variety of books at public libraries to help their kids through various life issues. Books let kids learn how to live through difficult times.

Some subjects are not pretty. Your kids learn about the situations of other children’s experiences, and hopefully become more caring.

A customer wanted some World War II books removed because they covered the Holocaust. “Those are too awful for kids!” But that time was awful for those children who died in the camps. The library kept the books, which were written for elementary age students.

This pandemic threatens everyday life. America has always changed as the land of the free and brave, but during these times we’re not as brave as we profess: “Don’t discuss racial massacres! Don’t allow ‘those’ people in my neighborhood.”

We want to protect children, but I found that kids get the point of these stories. Discuss the meaning and your child’s reactions. Kids aren’t dumb; please don’t treat them that way.

Yes, parents should know what their kids read. But please listen to why teachers assign the materials.