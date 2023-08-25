School was an escape from an unwelcoming home for a kid like me.

At school, I could be my true authentic self: a loud, eager and flamboyant student who loved to learn. At home, I was reclusive, kept to my room and did everything I could to pass the time until the next day of school.

That’s the situation for a kid from a troubled home.

I knew I had teachers who cared about me and would support me in succeeding. My Latin teacher kept me safe from a dangerous home, letting me stay on her couch more than once when my parents locked me out.

In my junior and senior years, a counselor at my high school was like a big sister who kept me in line and on track because she believed in me. Even now, that counselor is one of my closest friends.

The reality for kids from broken homes is that school often feels more like a home than the house they return to every day at three o’clock.

This sanctuary for kids like me is under attack. Leaders in our state are trying to dismantle the system that exists to serve our kids — kids like me not too long ago — by supporting voucher schemes that threaten the funding for our public schools.

The attacks on Tulsa Public Schools by State Superintendent Ryan Walters are unacceptable.

I know that more Oklahomans stand with our teachers, parents, school board members and kids at TPS than against them.

