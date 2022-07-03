 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Letter: Kian Kamas' raise request needs to show what she's for improve city

  • 0

Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, is asking for a $60,000 bonus and a $60,000 raise. Can we please ask how she has earned those significant increases? What has she brought to Tulsa?

Our downtown core is over 40% vacant with more office buildings coming online than since the 1980s. Her Tulsa Development Authority website still has strategic plans that haven't been updated since 2020.

Oklahoma City has seen impressive growth in all areas from retail to office jobs, while she has given Amazon tax incentives for warehouse work that would have come here regardless. I would love to see the data on her return on investment for the city of Tulsa before we give her a raise that is allegedly equal to similar-sized cities.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My party, the GOP, has lost its way

Letter: My party, the GOP, has lost its way

"(I)f the moderate wing of the party (does it still exist?) doesn't act to redirect the party to rationality, our problems will grow much worse," says Ponca City residident Larry Bittman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert