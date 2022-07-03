Letter: Kian Kamas' raise request needs to show what she's for improve city

Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, is asking for a $60,000 bonus and a $60,000 raise. Can we please ask how she has earned those significant increases? What has she brought to Tulsa?

Our downtown core is over 40% vacant with more office buildings coming online than since the 1980s. Her Tulsa Development Authority website still has strategic plans that haven't been updated since 2020.

Oklahoma City has seen impressive growth in all areas from retail to office jobs, while she has given Amazon tax incentives for warehouse work that would have come here regardless. I would love to see the data on her return on investment for the city of Tulsa before we give her a raise that is allegedly equal to similar-sized cities.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

