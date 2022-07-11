Letter: Keystone XL would have lowered gas prices? Nothing but a pipe dream.

Once again, someone has written that oil prices are out of control because the “pipeline” was shut down. There are about 160 working pipelines zigzagging across America. Which one?

The idea that building the Keystone XL would bring jobs and oil to America is not true. The Keystone XL was designed to create a shortcut for moving tar sands oil – the highly acidic, sludgiest, most corrosive gunk that can be called “crude” – in a more direct route than the current Keystone pipeline, from Alberta to Houston, where it would be refined prior to export.

Yes, export. And yes, it would have created some temporary jobs during its construction, but it would not have made a difference in our oil supply. It was never ours and was never going to be ours.

The company that owns the Keystone pipeline, Trans Canada, realized it was a loser and backed out. If leaked, the damage tar sands oil does to land and wildlife is deadly. It wasn't worth it, but then many on the right seem to feel that the planet is not worth saving, not with all the money you can make with its resources.

Further, I know not everybody understands economics, but does anyone really think that Joe Biden sets the price of oil? How can anyone discount the pandemic and the war in Ukraine as factors in our current economic situation?

