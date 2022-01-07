 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Key to future of Oklahoma is supporting our educators
0 Comments

Letter: Key to future of Oklahoma is supporting our educators

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The state’s 3,428 emergency teacher certifications tells the whole story in Oklahoma. As you consider which state leaders to vote for over these next 10 months, consider candidates that truly support adequate and equal education for all.

And, who has a plan for how to accomplish those goals? A quality education is Oklahoma’s key for lifting all boats in every city and rural area. It needs to be our top investment in this state.

A superior education promotes increased income, a higher standard of living, better health, home ownership, fewer divorces, reduced domestic abuse – too many things to list here.

Critically, schools with more challenges must receive more resources. The 2018 protest at our Capitol is now ancient history as surrounding states are ahead of us again for pay and benefits.

We do, however, use education dollars to make millionaires. Like most of us, teachers follow money and benefits. But they also consider if they are treated well, if they get the respect they deserve and if the school provides what they need to best teach our students.

They have all earned all these things, and we need to provide it to them. All students are our valuable future. They will replace us and they deserve the best we can provide them. Choose your candidates on their experience and their plan. Avoid those that have neither.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Deadly tornadoes in Midwest. Winter storms in Texas earlier this year. We need to have a serious discussions about how we're going to deal with deadly storms. Editorials editor Ginnie Graham and columnist Bob Doucette discuss.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert