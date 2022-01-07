Letter: Key to future of Oklahoma is supporting our educators

The state’s 3,428 emergency teacher certifications tells the whole story in Oklahoma. As you consider which state leaders to vote for over these next 10 months, consider candidates that truly support adequate and equal education for all.

And, who has a plan for how to accomplish those goals? A quality education is Oklahoma’s key for lifting all boats in every city and rural area. It needs to be our top investment in this state.

A superior education promotes increased income, a higher standard of living, better health, home ownership, fewer divorces, reduced domestic abuse – too many things to list here.

Critically, schools with more challenges must receive more resources. The 2018 protest at our Capitol is now ancient history as surrounding states are ahead of us again for pay and benefits.

We do, however, use education dollars to make millionaires. Like most of us, teachers follow money and benefits. But they also consider if they are treated well, if they get the respect they deserve and if the school provides what they need to best teach our students.