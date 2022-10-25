 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Key element to mass shootings is the availability of guns

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.

The writer of the letter “Off the charts” on Oct. 15 criticized the professional opinions of a psychologist (“Mental illness not the reason for mass killings,” Oct 11). Maybe the writer, and all defenders of gun freedoms, should examine their own reasons for buying and owning weapons, aside from defending their properties from feral animals.

Our young men are angry. Why? Severe stressors in life contribute to anger, depression, and possibly suicide.

Parental neglect and abuse, a negative or strict religious upbringing, rejection or bullying by peers, substance abuse, legal or financial woes, hatred of ethnic or cultural groups — added to the need for notoriety or revenge, is a recipe for mass murder.

People are also reading…

The missing ingredient? The availability of an assault weapon capable of firing multiple rounds in a few seconds.

It is convenient for society to blame mass killings on mental illness without expecting equal responsibility for gun availability and the lack of restrictions. The gun manufacturers rely on it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert