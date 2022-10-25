Letter: Key element to mass shootings is the availability of guns

The writer of the letter “Off the charts” on Oct. 15 criticized the professional opinions of a psychologist (“Mental illness not the reason for mass killings,” Oct 11). Maybe the writer, and all defenders of gun freedoms, should examine their own reasons for buying and owning weapons, aside from defending their properties from feral animals.

Our young men are angry. Why? Severe stressors in life contribute to anger, depression, and possibly suicide.

Parental neglect and abuse, a negative or strict religious upbringing, rejection or bullying by peers, substance abuse, legal or financial woes, hatred of ethnic or cultural groups — added to the need for notoriety or revenge, is a recipe for mass murder.

The missing ingredient? The availability of an assault weapon capable of firing multiple rounds in a few seconds.

It is convenient for society to blame mass killings on mental illness without expecting equal responsibility for gun availability and the lack of restrictions. The gun manufacturers rely on it.

