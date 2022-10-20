 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kevin Stitt worthy of a second term as Oklahoma's governor

Kevin Stitt has earned another four years as governor. He has guided the state through the pandemic into a record budget surplus of $2.8 billion, the lowest unemployment rate in state history (2.6%) and the highest level of spending on education ($3.2 billion).

Because he kept the state open during COVID-19, Oklahoma can use the ARPA funds for investments into our future instead of revenue replacement.

It bothers me that dark money from special interest groups try to falsely paint him as a corrupt and extreme candidate. The governor and I were in a business leaders group together prior to his run for office, and I can vouch for his integrity as a person.

He was running a successful business and took a pay cut to run for office and did so out of a passion to improve the state. It is not extreme or partisan to advocate for schools to be open for in-class instruction or to say they should not carry pornographic materials in their libraries.

I am proud of the progress we have made as a state under his leadership and would urge you to give him your vote on Nov. 8.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

