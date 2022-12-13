Letter: Kevin Stitt is not a zealot

To compare Gov. Kevin Stitt to a zealot is a bit over-reaching. I've heard him speak plenty of times and religious fanatic does not come to mind.

Also remember, he easily defeated his opponent, so are you going to call all those who voted for him the same? I'd like to know what part of his prayer "greatly offended" you?

Like it or not, this country was founded on Christian religious beliefs. It's printed on our money, our constitution, flag salute and much more.

I was at a luncheon recently and someone recited an Islamic prayer; I was not at all “greatly offended.” There is religious freedom in this country and right now our country needs all the prayers it can get.

