 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kevin Stitt is not a zealot

  • 0

PlaniTulsa is the latest group to get hit by a disturbing trend. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about public meetings now needing security and more due to those seeking a stage to perform.

To compare Gov. Kevin Stitt to a zealot is a bit over-reaching. I've heard him speak plenty of times and religious fanatic does not come to mind.

Also remember, he easily defeated his opponent, so are you going to call all those who voted for him the same? I'd like to know what part of his prayer "greatly offended" you?

Like it or not, this country was founded on Christian religious beliefs. It's printed on our money, our constitution, flag salute and much more.

I was at a luncheon recently and someone recited an Islamic prayer; I was not at all “greatly offended.” There is religious freedom in this country and right now our country needs all the prayers it can get.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert