Letter: Kevin Hern's column just hypocritical partisan posturing

In his recent opinion piece, Kevin Hern again proves that he is a master of pandering to his base, with no apparent interest in good government (“Democrat leaders not living up to promises,” Dec. 19).

His partisan nonsense starts by absolving Republicans of any responsibility for current problems because Democrats have “unilateral control of Washington.”

Then he catalogues every “failure” (no accomplishments) of President Joe Biden, including a truly bizarre rebuke for COVID-19 deaths. As if Republicans who deny science and politicize masks are keeping us safe.

Next, he rants and raves about our broken budgeting process, again blaming Democrats and ignoring Republican obstructionism.

He brags about his magical proposal which cuts $2 trillion in taxes and balances the budget in five years. How, you might ask?

Well, he doesn’t explain that, but if it passes let’s hope you don’t rely on Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP or other social programs.