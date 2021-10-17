Letter: Kevin Hern wrong to dismiss journalists as 'activists'

When the nation was being formed there were certain rights that were established, one being freedom of the press. U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern has commented that a way to keep local journalists from expressing ideas is to label them politically.

This is the name-blame-shame tactic of a politician. These comments show that he wants certain businesses to enjoy credits that local businesses should not have. He is, of course, a businessman also who has enjoyed those credits. However, the tactics show that that he is not able to be a representative for the people.

He commented that legislation meant to help local media organizations was “one of the dumber proposals” he'd heard. This may lead to a conclusion that Rep. Hern is lacking the knowledge needed to be in Congress. An effective democracy and republic are built on the knowledge of the people, especially the people chosen to lead.

Of course, reading is needed also to expand knowledge. A book titled “The Enforcers” by Rob Wells, published 2019, shows how a journalist from National Thrift News exposed the Keating Five in 1989.