 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kevin Gray should be our next Tulsa County district judge

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette ask: Why haven't Oklahoma lawmakers funded State Question 780 and 781? The two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures were approved by voters in 2016. Plus, rural schools will be on November's ballot. What do they mean to a community's identity?

Many will first mention Kevin Gray’s unparalleled jury trial experience when it comes to the upcoming judicial election. The best attorneys come to watch and learn when he tries a case. That experience makes him an exceptional judicial candidate.

However, the Tulsa World endorsed Mr. Gray’s opponent because of “her more diverse experience (“Deciding judicial race,” Oct. 27).” Immediately above that endorsement, the editorial summarizes Gray’s prior experience to his well-known legal career as having “worked on several political campaigns.”

I have been friends with Gray since the 1990s, when we were both debaters at Booker T. Washington. Since then, I have witnessed his character and career. Gray cares about his family more than anything. He began raising his daughters while in law school, itself no easy task. He and his family also serve as foster parents.

People are also reading…

Before attending law school, Gray obtained a master’s degree from the Bush School of Government and Public Policy at Texas A&M. He worked in construction, including as the historian for the Oklahoma Capitol Dome project.

He later worked in fundraising for the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. He was instrumental in the recovery of the TulsaAmerican, an historic event this newspaper covered. He has also done missionary work overseas.

Gray could have any job he wants in the legal world. He chose this position because he is a true servant, as demonstrated by this life experience and public service. That is why he deserves your vote on Nov. 8.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert