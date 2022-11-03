Letter: Kevin Gray should be our next Tulsa County district judge

Many will first mention Kevin Gray’s unparalleled jury trial experience when it comes to the upcoming judicial election. The best attorneys come to watch and learn when he tries a case. That experience makes him an exceptional judicial candidate.

However, the Tulsa World endorsed Mr. Gray’s opponent because of “her more diverse experience (“Deciding judicial race,” Oct. 27).” Immediately above that endorsement, the editorial summarizes Gray’s prior experience to his well-known legal career as having “worked on several political campaigns.”

I have been friends with Gray since the 1990s, when we were both debaters at Booker T. Washington. Since then, I have witnessed his character and career. Gray cares about his family more than anything. He began raising his daughters while in law school, itself no easy task. He and his family also serve as foster parents.

Before attending law school, Gray obtained a master’s degree from the Bush School of Government and Public Policy at Texas A&M. He worked in construction, including as the historian for the Oklahoma Capitol Dome project.

He later worked in fundraising for the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. He was instrumental in the recovery of the TulsaAmerican, an historic event this newspaper covered. He has also done missionary work overseas.

Gray could have any job he wants in the legal world. He chose this position because he is a true servant, as demonstrated by this life experience and public service. That is why he deserves your vote on Nov. 8.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.